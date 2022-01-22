Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Sell

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

