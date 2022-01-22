Zacks Investment Research Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBK. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

FBK stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.