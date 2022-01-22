Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

