Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Sell

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of RMNI opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.