Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.