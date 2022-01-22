Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Metromile stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Metromile has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Metromile by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Metromile by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

