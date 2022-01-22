Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Sell

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOOP. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on Loop Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 999.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 160,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

