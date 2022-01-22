Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post $24.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $26.23 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $105.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.81 million to $112.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.69 million, with estimates ranging from $124.84 million to $183.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.16. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 129.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

