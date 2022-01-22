Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

