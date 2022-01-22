Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 334.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -395.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

