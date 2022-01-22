Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

