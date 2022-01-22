Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CPF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,135. The stock has a market cap of $811.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

