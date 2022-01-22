Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,429,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,661. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 310,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 245,578 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

