Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. 635,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,698. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

