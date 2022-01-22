Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000.

FOLD stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.21.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.