Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $74.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

