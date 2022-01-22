Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce sales of $406.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $410.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,041. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

