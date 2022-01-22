Zacks: Analysts Expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) will report $134.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $249.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $587.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $589.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. 615,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,582. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

