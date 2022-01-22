Zacks: Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.42). Aemetis reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. 1,181,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,783. The stock has a market cap of $295.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

In related news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,595 shares of company stock valued at $676,722 over the last ninety days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.