Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

