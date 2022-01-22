Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). Schrödinger posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. 1,656,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,217. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

