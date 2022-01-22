Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 2,691,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,952. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

