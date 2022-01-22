Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $40.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KREF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,827. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

