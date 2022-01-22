Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.