Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Bally’s reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.