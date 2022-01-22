Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $3,892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the second quarter worth about $19,075,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. 225,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,966. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.68. Youdao has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

