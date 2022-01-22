Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Shares of YTEN opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

