YEE Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $995,054.43 and approximately $422,097.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

