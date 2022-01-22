Ycash (YEC) Price Reaches $0.22

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $29,280.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00261797 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00082531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00098800 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003068 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,034,212 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

