yAxis Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 61.9% against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $63,368.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.79 or 0.06902215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00058544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,278.18 or 1.00130929 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003310 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

