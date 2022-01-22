XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.35 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. XYO has a market capitalization of $278.82 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

