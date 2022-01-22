XSGD (XSGD) Tops One Day Volume of $8.12 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $208.42 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00052498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.95 or 0.06886596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,595.20 or 1.00014219 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003301 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 303,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 280,842,371 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.