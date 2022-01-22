Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

XLO stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67). Equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716 in the last ninety days.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.