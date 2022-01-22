Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Christopher John Kenney Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insider Christopher John Kenney acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $20,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XENE opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.