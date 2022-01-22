WOWswap Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $101,284.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $9.62 or 0.00026328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance.

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

