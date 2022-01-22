Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Down 2.6%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16. 6,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 637,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 710.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

