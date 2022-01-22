Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.53 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 103,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,904. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

