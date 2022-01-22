Widercoin (WDR) Trading Down 40.1% Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $33,981.76 and $20,548.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

