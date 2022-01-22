WHALE Hits One Day Volume of $1.42 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $8.29 or 0.00023269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $60.55 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.39 or 0.06916307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.24 or 1.00147757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003324 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,276 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

