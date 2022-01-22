Westwood Global Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up about 2.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $1,189,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1,569.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,897,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,801. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

