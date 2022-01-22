Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WHN opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$53.00 million and a PE ratio of -22.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.80.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

