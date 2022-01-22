Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 79.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

WES stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Midstream Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

