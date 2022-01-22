Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,308. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

