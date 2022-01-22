Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 46.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $36,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

