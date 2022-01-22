WELL (WELL) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One WELL coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $2,222.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

