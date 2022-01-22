Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uniper (UN01)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Uniper (ETR: UN01):

1/17/2022 – Uniper was given a new €39.30 ($44.66) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($40.34) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Uniper was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Uniper was given a new €36.00 ($40.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2021 – Uniper was given a new €35.50 ($40.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Uniper was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

ETR UN01 traded down €0.15 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting €40.36 ($45.86). 170,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.16 and a 200-day moving average of €36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper SE has a 52 week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.