Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,092. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

