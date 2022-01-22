Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Waters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,159,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,541,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

