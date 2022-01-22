WashTec (ETR:WSU) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €51.20 ($58.18) and last traded at €51.00 ($57.95). 1,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.40 ($57.27).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on shares of WashTec in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $657.74 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

