vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.82. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 340,024 shares traded.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -1.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 950,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 2,235.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 282,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.